A crash that left at least one person dead has closed both directions of Crosstown Hwy. 62 in south Minneapolis.

The highway will be shut down until at least 7 a.m. Monday between Cedar and 34th avenues, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened at about 3:25 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

According to the patrol, a pickup truck heading east on Hwy. 62 entered the ditch and then collided with a bridge at 34th Avenue.

The patrol confirmed a fatality, but has not released any additional details.

Check back with startribune.com on this developing story.