A Minneapolis teenager has been arrested and jailed in Stearns County after St. Cloud police worked with the owner of a carjacked vehicle using GPS to find the vehicle last week.

Police were notified about 11 p.m. Thursday that the vehicle was likely in the city, according to a news release Friday and Minneapolis police confirmed it had been carjacked in the city earlier that day.

Within 10 minutes, St. Cloud officers reportedly found and attempted to stop the vehicle in the 300 block of 32nd Ave. N. According to the news release, the driver fled in the vehicle and eluded officers after a 4-mile chase.

Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of 6th St. N. and followed footprints in the snow to a nearby apartment, where they arrested a 17-year-old boy.

The teen was taken to Stearns County Jail, where he faces possible charges of fleeing police and possession of stolen property. The Star Tribune typically does not name juvenile suspects or suspects who have not been charged.