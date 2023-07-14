After making national music-news headlines when Taylor Swift dusted off her old kiss-off song "Dear John" during one of her U.S. Bank Stadium concerts in June, Minneapolis has also now made it onto the deluxe digital edition of the pop megastar's newly remade album.

Swift announced Thursday that her "Dear John" performance has been added to a downloadable version of her latest makeover album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which was released last week. She also offered a second "Speak Now" live track, "Last Kiss," from a Kansas City performance that followed Minneapolis.

The new version of the 2010 album — part of Swift's ongoing campaign to take back ownership of her music from her former record label — already included six never-heard bonus songs "from the vault." Swift added yet more hype for the new edition with these two live tracks, even though the album has already racked up major sales and streaming numbers. Spotify reported that the re-recorded "Speak Now" had the biggest single streaming day of 2023 on Friday.

In her introduction of "Dear John" in Minneapolis, Swift essentially asked fans not to start another cancellation campaign against her former boyfriend, musician John Mayer (though she never actually said his name and has never formally confirmed the song is about him).

"Only because I'm proud of it am I going to play it," Swift told the crowd. "Please don't feel like you need to go on the internet and defend me from anyone."

She opened up more about the song in a "prologue" she posted with the new "Taylor's Version" re-release:

"It was an album that was the most precious to me because of its vast extremes," she wrote. "It was unfiltered and potent. In my mind, the saddest song I've ever written is 'Last Kiss.' My most scathing is 'Dear John' and my most wistfully romantic is 'Enchanted.'"