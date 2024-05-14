At this year's Art-A-Whirl, don't just look at the art — make the art that you want to see in the world.

The largest open studio tour in the country, this is the event's 29th year, with more than 1,300 Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) artists, galleries and businesses participating. This year there are 32 interactive opportunities, so if none of these feels right, scan through the list and find one that works for you.

"Interactive activities allow us to touch the same materials the artists use and tap into our own creative energy," Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association Executive Director Anna Becker said. "The experience of making art yourself brings a new dimension to appreciating the work of others."

DIY Charms

Cost: Free

Have you ever wanted to make your own charm but weren't sure where to start? Artist Pearl Monroe guides people, helping them make croc charms or typical pin-style charms. Just grab one of the 200 that are ready and start painting with acrylic marker. "I've been like a little gremlin, making as many as I can," Monroe said. "Charms give people the opportunity to express themselves and then to wear it away." (5-10 p.m. Fri., Noon-8 p.m. Sat., Noon-5 p.m. Sun., Casket Arts Building, Studio 115, 681 17th Av. NE., Mpls., 651-485-2274, ontheshelfstudio.com)

Mini Glass Blowing Classes

Cost: Free

In these 20-minute classes, learn to use a torch and melt glass into small things like a marble, trinket or plant decoration rod. This is the first step before actual glass blowing. "It is kind of like melting and molding glass in this little opportunity," Studio Manager Rebecca Loughrey said. (1-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Stone Arch Glass Studio, 316 Buchanan St. NE., Mpls., 612-200-9605, stonearchstudio.com)

'Portraits in Bloom'

Cost: Free, or $15 and up

Photographer Jordan Weber wants you to feel beautiful and surrounded with flowers. Get your picture taken for free, with an option to buy a digital copy for $15. Either way, the pictures she takes will be part of "Portraits in Bloom: A Celebration of Nature and You." "My whole brand is about building confidence in people, the everyday person — you don't have to be a model to look good in a photo shoot." She won't know which flowers she'll have until the day of the event. (Noon-8 p.m. Sat., Noon-5 p.m. Sun., Northrup King Building, Studio 179, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Mpls., jordanweberphotography.com)

Community Sculpture Project

Cost: Free

Longtime Minneapolis artist Aldo Moroni loved using clay to create tiny civilizations in collaboration with community. That spirit lives on, even four years after his death. Studio manager Lisa Roy and Moroni's daughter Maxamillia organized this community sculpture project at his old corner studio in the California Building. People can come by, carve a block of clay donated by Continental Clay, and add to what they hope will be a 10-foot-long and 2- or 3-foot-wide sculpture. "I am envisioning a mountainscape, kind of like what Aldo would do," Roy said. Although it will be a temporary structure, that also fit with Aldo's practice; sometimes he would create a piece and, as part of the performance part, go in and destroy it. "The reason Aldo would do these projects is he thought everyone was an artist," she said. "It's a way to bring out the artist in everyone." (5-10 p.m. Fri., Noon-8 p.m. Sat., Noon-5 p.m. Sun., California Building, Studio 113, 2205 California St. NE., Mpls., 612-799-8077)

Pop Art Printmaking

Cost: Free

Love pop art so much that you want to make your very own print? SuperCharged Printmakers invites visitors to make two-color silkscreen prints of Warhol's iconic Campbell's Soup Cans. "I teach people to be loose and kind of like freeform so we can add some painterly strokes to the bottom layer, and put the top layer on so the black layer kind of fills everything in," said Genie Castro, director at SuperCharged Printmakers. (2-4 p.m. Sat., Casket Arts Building, Studio 119, 681 17th Av. NE., Mpls., 715-338-6766 or geniecastro.com)

'Ojo de Dios'

Cost: $5

Artist Katie Ross wants to give people a chance to create an intention and manifest it through weaving. On a wooden stick, write the intention, which could be a positive affirmation or goal, and then pick some colored yarn to wrap around it. According to Ross, the color of the yarn "might represent their feelings on the intentions." Then take that piece home and let it all come true. (5-10 p.m. Fri., Noon-8 p.m. Sat., Noon-5 p.m. Sun., the Arts Creative, 7700 W. Old Shakopee Road, Suite 175, 952-210-5192 or theartscreative.com)