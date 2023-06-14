Taylor Swift performed at windy Soldier Field in Chicago.

— Shanna Madison, TNS

Could Taylor Swift fans be left in the dark? Metro Transit may not add trains after sold-out Minneapolis shows

June 14, 2023 - 11:19 AM

Last Green and Blue line trains leave stadium station about 11:30. 3 ½-hour concert may go longer.

Taylor Swift adds second concert in Minneapolis as demand for her Eras Tour soars

Taylor Swift performed at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2018, but she hasn’t toured America since 2017.

— Joel C Ryan, Invision/AP

November 11, 2022 - 9:28 AM

The June 23 date at U.S. Bank Stadium will help fans clamoring for seats to the already-announced June 24 show.

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour to hit Minneapolis on June 24

Taylor Swift performed at the Jingle Bell Ball in December 2019 at London’s O2 Arena.

— Isabel Infantes, PA Wire/Zuma Press/TNS

November 01, 2022 - 8:32 AM

Tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium gig and other dates go on sale Nov. 18 and will be priced $49-$450.