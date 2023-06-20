The wait for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis is almost over.

Swifties lucky enough to score tickets will don their cowboy boots, glittery dresses and friendship bracelets and descend on U.S. Bank Stadium Friday and Saturday for two sold-out performances.

Over 60,000 fans are expected to sing and dance at the 3 1⁄ 2 hour shows that will showcase more than 44 songs spanning 17 years of Swift's music. Eras is Swift's sixth concert tour as a headliner and has potential to generate $4.6 billion in U.S. consumer spending.

Swift is already making an impact on Minneapolis' economy. STR Forward Market's STAR indicator reports the occupancy rate for hotels in Minneapolis is 29.1% higher than normal rates on Friday, Jan Kroells, vice president of marketing for the Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a written statement.

So how should concert attendees plan to navigate these massive crowds traveling to and from downtown Minneapolis? Here's a guide for how to arrive at and leave U.S. Bank Stadium.

Traveling to and from U.S. Bank Stadium

Parking: U.S. Bank Stadium does not manage public parking, but parking reservations are still available for city and private ramps both nights on Park Whiz's website. Prices range from $10 to $50 per spot, and the walking commute to the stadium is 20 minutes or less depending on location.

Other ramps are also available for day-of parking.

Tim Drew, city of Minneapolis parking manager, said fans parking at city-owned ramps that do not take reservations, such as Mill Quarter and LaSalle, should show up a couple hours early to secure a spot.

Street parking will also be available, but Drew said those will be the first spots to fill up and drivers are better off trying to find a space in a ramp.

Metro Transit Light Rail: The Green and Blue light rail lines will arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium about every 15 minutes until 9:30 p.m., and then every 30 minutes until 11:30 p.m. Swifties interested in taking the train to the stadium can check Metro Transit's website to find the best station.

Uber and Lyft: Looking for a "Getaway Car" to avoid driving in downtown traffic? Swifties can get dropped off at U.S. Bank stadium through Uber or Lyft and get picked up at the following two locations as part of the stadium's Ride Share programs:

9th Ave. S. between 6th St. S. and 7th St. S.

3rd St. between Park Avenue and Portland Avenue

Biking: Swifties who are looking to save money and do not mind biking in their Eras Tour costumes are in luck: U.S. Bank Stadium has over 180 bike racks around the stadium near the Legacy, Pentair, Ecolab and Ticketmaster gates.

The skyway: Minneapolis' skyway system will have extended hours from 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

U.S. Bank stadium has a map of its route for extended skyway hours on its website for fans interested getting in some exercise before or after Swift's performances.

Metro Transit extends light-rail service

Metro Transit announced this week that additional light rail and/or bus service would be provided following the concerts. The Blue Line will extend northbound trips past midnight, and several bus routes will leave downtown past 1 a.m., including the Metro D Line rapid bus.

The transit agency previously could not commit to extending light rail service past 11:31 p.m., citing staffing shortages. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had requested that Metro Transit add after-hours service for both concert days, spokeswoman Ally Peters said last week.

There are a few bus options for fans heading to the Mall of America or downtown St. Paul.

But there are other public transit options. The Metro D line rapid bus will take fans from 8th Street and Park Avenue to the Mall of America, with the last downtown bus leaving at 1:13 a.m. Fans traveling to St. Paul can catch Route 3 on Washington Avenue until about until about 1 a.m.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also offering a $5 roundtrip on its Swiftie bus for both shows, according to its website.