Minneapolis will be renamed "Swiftieapolis" on Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey has announced.

The new moniker — which will last for just one day — is (obviously) in honor of megastar Taylor Swift and her fans, known as Swifties, who will converge for two sold-out shows Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in the city formerly known as Minneapolis.

Frey's announcement, filled with 13 Easter egg references to Swift songs at a news conference Wednesday, honors the urgings of at least some Swifties, but it was only that: an announcement.

The name of Minnesota's largest city isn't officially changing, and its fleeting life as Swiftieapolis isn't being hallowed in any sort of executive order or mayoral proclamation.

On Saturday, however, Frey is expected to formally proclaim Taylor Swift Day in Minneapolis.