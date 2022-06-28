Target Corp. and Sleep Number Corp., two of Minnesota's largest companies, joined the list of firms offering to cover employees' travel costs for "reproductive services" from states that ban abortion.

In a memo sent to employees on Monday, Target said it began months ago to consider expanding an existing benefit that covered costs for certain health care procedures that aren't available where they live.

"This effort became even more relevant as we learned about the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, given that it would impact access to health care in some states," Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer, wrote in the memo.

Beginning in July, Target will expand the travel reimbursement to include care that's covered in its health care plan but may not be offered close to home. The company said that includes "not only reproductive services, but also mental health, cardiac care and other services that are out of reach in some communities."

Sleep Number's chief executive, Shelly Ibach, said its decision to extend the travel benefit was rooted in a belief that all of its 5,500 employees should have access to the same treatment options no matter where they are.

"To that end, we will extend our medical benefit plans to include assistance with travel expenses for safe access to covered medical services, including reproductive care, where such care is not available locally," Ibach wrote in a memo to Sleep Number employees.

Both companies have their main corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis.

While many of the federal protections under Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the Supreme Court last week, are maintained under Minnesota law, many of the state's largest employers operate in states that have begun to restrict access to abortion.

Medtronic, which has its operational headquarters in Fridley, and Wells Fargo, which is based in San Francisco but has a sizable Minnesota presence, also said they would cover such costs.