Starting this fall, Target shoppers won't have to go to the mall to snag Kendra Scott jewelry or accessories.

The Minneapolis retailer is partnering with the jewelry brand to offer exclusive designs only available at Target beginning Oct. 22.

At select Target stores, shoppers will see dedicated Kendra Scott mini-shops within the jewelry and accessories department. This will include elevated displays that look similar to some of Target's popular home designer partnerships like Shea McGee's Studio McGee and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand With Magnolia.

The Target store in Edina will be one of a few flagship locations for the partnership and the only one in Minnesota. The other two locations are in Texas, but Target will also make the collection available for purchase online.

The collection will include more than 200 pieces with regular updates, and prices start at $15 with the majority of items under $40. That's a significant discount compared to prices at department stores (like Nordstrom and Macy's) or her standalone stores (like the on in Mall of America).

"Target is known for democratizing style, and I'm so proud of how our strategic partnership with Kendra Scott builds on that legacy of making great design accessible to all," said Jill Sando, Target's chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

Target, like many other retailers, has seen less people buy discretionary items in recent months as the high cost of necessities has sapped consumers' budgets. For Target — which relies more on the home goods, clothes and other wanted-but-not-needed items people buy on a whim — the Kendra Scott collection is a grab to entice shoppers to open their wallets.

Target is also revamping some of its other categories to appeal to shoppers, such as its flagship private brand Threshold, which just received a major facelift with new branding and better price points.

In May, June and July, comparable sales for Target fell more than 5%, the first time sales of this kind dropped in six years. Store and online traffic was also down nearly 5%. Target leaders have lowered their sales forecast to predict a mid-single-digit decline for the rest of the year.

"Against this cautious backdrop, our team is laser-focused on delivering newness, quality and affordability, reinforced by a commitment to retail fundamentals," said Target CEO Brian Cornell in a call with analysts last month.

The Kendra Scott collection will have necklaces, rings, earrings and jewelry storage like ring dishes featuring Kendra Scott designs, genuine stones and 14k gold over brass.

"Family, fashion and philanthropy are the guiding principles of the Kendra Scott brand and closely connect to Target's purpose of bringing joy to all families," said Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer of Kendra Scott, in a statement.