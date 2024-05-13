Early in her career, leadership consultant Jo Saxton was often the only woman — and very often the only Black person — among speakers at conferences around the country.

Women gravitated to her at breaks, and the ensuing conversations were "worth more than five minutes in the loo," said Saxton, whose Nigerian parents raised her in London but who now lives in Minneapolis with her husband and two daughters after moving to the U.S. about 20 years ago.

To expand her reach beyond speaking engagements, Saxton formed an online coaching program and community for groups of women leaders from around the world and across industries. An entrepreneur, author and podcaster, she also launched the Ezer Collective, a two-day event for women leaders in business, churches and nonprofits, set to take place next in Minneapolis in November.

But while working with women and men already advancing in their careers, Saxton often wondered how advice and coaching in leadership, mentoring and networking would benefit younger people in their professional and personal development. Saxton has that opportunity now as executive director of "The 25″ at Bethel University. The 25 is an invitation-only, four-year cohort program where member students take part in exclusive leadership development programming and experiences.

"The curiosity in my mind was, what would it be like, in an age- and stage-appropriate way, to invest in emerging leaders, emerging talent, so that as they take that step into the first rungs of their career, there is information that they know, there are people that they know?" Saxton said. "What does that look like when you're 21, 22? What are the tips and skills as you come out of your major and launch into the world that would be really helpful to know early, rather than five years in?"

Bethel is accepting applications for the fall 2024 cohort. The program, launched with support from alumnae and female business leaders, was previously open only to female Bethel students.

"To be brutally honest, any future leader, male and female, can benefit from understanding the challenges that are unique to women in the workplace," Saxton said. "It was inevitable that there'd be a conversation that would begin to ask, if we're looking at that, who else needs to hear that?"

Each cohort of The 25 meets every couple of weeks, with students serving as sounding boards for their peers. All cohorts gather monthly for social activities and speaker panels. Members learn about career building, financial literacy and well-being, among other subjects.

Members also participate in speed-networking sessions, informational interviews with local leaders and formal mentoring relationships with industry leaders. Networking is the most important skill for young people to cultivate, Saxton said, and college is a good time to begin.

"The friends that they're making now make a huge difference for the future," she said. "Networking might feel awkward. But this is a muscle. We're putting reps in. We're practicing this now so that we can feel a lot less awkward about it later. It's an integral part of our leadership and our professional journey."

In the context of The 25 and Bethel, a private Christian college, Saxton wants students to recognize that through their education and their faith, they have something to offer.

"They're so incredibly talented, and they're studying neuroscience and biokinetics and finance and accounting and the creatives," Saxton said. "There is a contribution that this learning that you've had and these skills that you've learned can make in your given careers. So, let's set you up so that you can launch well."

Saxton specifically wants students in the program to be intentional leaders. She describes herself as more of an accidental one.

While growing up, she did see women in leadership positions at the all-girls secondary school she attended in London for the equivalent of middle and high school in the U.S. But the school was under-resourced, and so was that part of London.

"There was only very limited access to wider opportunities that would support or encourage leadership growth and development," Saxton said.

Through school and other activities, as well as observing strong dynamic leaders, particularly women, in her life and in church, she became a leader even though she didn't immediately see herself as one.

"I was probably in my early 20s when I would have realized I was a leader," Saxton said. "I often say to my friends, 'I was the last to know.' I'd been a captain in sports teams and all those things, but I hadn't quite worked it out. And they're like, 'Could someone give her a clue, please?'"

That realization set Saxton on the path to her career.

"John Maxwell says leadership is influence," Saxton said, quoting the author's definition and then expanding on it. "What I would say is that leadership is being intentional about that influence. If you're intentional with the influence you have, in the context you're in, then you're a leader. Part of what I love to do is to come alongside people and help them uncover the leader that's always been there or develop the leader that is emerging."

Todd Nelson is a freelance writer in Lake Elmo. His email is todd_nelson@mac.com.