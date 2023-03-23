Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Target is recalling several of its refrigerated seafood products after learning some may have the wrong expiration dates.

According to a Target release earlier this week, the Minneapolis retailer has initiated a voluntary recall of Go Wild Cod with Citrus Butter, Go Wild Scallops with Bacon & Charred Onion, Go Wild Shrimp with Scampi Butter, Go Wild Ahi Tuna with Asian Rub, MOWI Fresh Sweet Bourbon Atlantic Salmon Portion, MOWI Fresh Skinless Atlantic Salmon and MOWI Fresh Atlantic Salmon Portion on Cedar Plank.

After becoming aware of the situation, Target removed the items from its sales floors.

Customers who bought any of the products at Target from March 5-16 should throw it away and call Target's guest relations line for a refund at 1-800-440-0680.