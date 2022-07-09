Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve usually wouldn't go to the WNBA All-Star Game if she didn't have to. The season is a grind, and a weekend off is nice.

But Reeve is in Chicago this weekend, for a simple reason:

"It's Syl's last All-Star Game," she said.

Since announcing 2022 season would be her last, Fowles — an eight-time All-Star, 10-time all-defensive team player and four-time Defensive Player of the Year — has been doing her retirement tour around the league.

On Sunday, she will say goodbye to the All-Star Game.

Fowles and Seattle guard Sue Bird — both of whom have announced their impending retirement — will be co-captains as the league uses the weekend to honor two of the best players ever to play the game.

Fowles is a one-time MVP, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and the league's career leader in defensive rebounds (currently 2,775), total rebounds (3,878) and shooting percentage (.599).

Bird is the league's all-time leader in assists (3,154) and was named an All-Star for a record 13th time.

WNBA All-Star rosters

Team Wilson starters: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces; Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx; Candace Parker, Chicago Sky; Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces; Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty.

Team Wilson reserves: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream; Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces; Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky; Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics; Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun; Natasha Howard, New York Liberty

Team Stewart starters: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm; Sue Bird, Seattle Storm; Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces; Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Team Stewart reserves: Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm; Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky; Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury; Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun; Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings; Emma Meesseman, Chicago Sky