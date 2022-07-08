Before, Napheesa Collier only had to think about herself, her plans, her goals, her schedule, her career.

But after?

"It changed everything,'' said Collier, the Minnesota Lynx's star forward. "Now there is another human, and she comes first. Everything I do is with her in mind.''

On May 25 Collier and her fiancé, WNBA and NBA skills coach Alex Bazzell, became parents when Collier gave birth to daughter Mila Sarah Bazzell. Given the go-ahead by her doctor to start working out again, the family came north to Minneapolis on Tuesday, and Collier was on the court working Wednesday.

"We didn't start out too hard,'' she said. "But I am still sore.''

Collier, Bazzell and Mila were in Target Center watching the Lynx beat Chicago on Wednesday. After the win, Mila was apparently a hit in the locker room.

Motivated in large part by a desire to get back on the court with Sylvia Fowles during the All-Star center's final season, Collier's goal is to be in a Lynx uniform, in the lineup, before the regular season ends Aug. 14.

Considering the team's recent surge — the Lynx have won five of seven games and had back-to-back victories over Las Vegas and Chicago heading into the All-Star game break — a best-hope scenario for Lynx fans would have the team rise high enough in the standings to qualify for a playoff spot, get Collier back and enter the post-season as a potential spoiler.

Know that Collier likes that scenario, too. But there are no guarantees.

"Yes, that's one of the biggest reasons I'm here, to play with Syl,'' Collier said. "I love her so much. I want to work back as fast as I can. But I don't want to push it, hurt myself. I want to be ready. It was a big thing my body went through.''

Collier has talked with several women who have gone through childbirth and eventually returned to play. Atop that list is Chicago forward Candace Parker.

"The biggest thing they told me is that this is hard to do,'' Collier said. "I have to listen to myself, my body. Not rush it.''

The plan is for Collier's mother, Sarah, to be in Minneapolis all summer. Bazzell will be in and out as he works to balance work and family, too. When not working out, Collier spent the week getting situated in an apartment and figuring out a care schedule for Mila that will allow for workouts and team meetings.

Collier said it was difficult to watch the team from afar, particularly early in the season when the team was struggling. She has been thrilled with the team's recent improvement.

Should Collier return she would give a huge boost to the team on both ends of the court. In her three seasons she has proven to be the team's most versatile defender and a steady offensive force. In 2021 she led the Lynx in points (16.2) and minutes (34.6) per game and was second on the team in rebounds (6.6), assists (3.7) and steals (1.3).

But a final decision on whether she'll return is stil a ways away. Until then Collier will keep working, keep parenting, keep dreaming. One of the things she said she's most excited about is the opportunity for Mila to grow up around the game both her parents love.

"I think about the benefits of her growing up around these strong women, and for her to grow up watching me play,'' Collier said. "I'm so excited about that. Because I watched it with other women, all the women in the league who have kids, how much fun they have around the team, watching their mom play.''