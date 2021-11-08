When Dave Chappelle promises to bring some special guests, he means it.

The comic's concert Sunday night at Target Center was primarily billed as an opportunity for fans to see his new documentary. But it turned into one of the Twin Cities' most unexpected pop events of the year when both Justin Bieber and Usher unexpectedly graced the stage.

After the screening of the film, which celebrates Chappelle's efforts to operate an outdoor comedy venue during the pandemic, the headliner came out and did 15 minutes of material, most of which consisted of telling Prince anecdotes and thanking Minneapolis for the way it responded to the killing of George Floyd.

"This city changed the world," he said, acknowledging that Floyd's family members were in attendance. He also mentioned that relatives of Daunte Wright and Emmett Till were in the house.

Comedy fans had to be disappointed that Chappelle didn't do much actual stand up. But the evening was just getting started.

Moments after Chappelle wished the crowd a good night, Bieber marched out unannounced in a stocking cap and grunge shirt for four songs, all accompanied by five musicians. He started "Peaches" at the keyboards, then moved to center stage where he was soon joined by Usher, a mentor who's largely responsible for discovering him.

Bieber then took a seat alongside Chappelle right in front of the band as Usher seduced the crowd with four numbers of his own, including "U Don't Have to Call ."

Neither of the best-selling artists spent much time showing off their trademark dance moves, although Usher did a few Michael Jackson steps that dazzled even from the nosebleed seats.

Chappelle wasn't about to let his famous friends call it a night.

For the next half hour, he led an impromptu jam session that included snippets of Prince's "1999" and Eric B. & Rakim's "Paid in Full." The comedian doesn't have a terrific singing voice — especially compared to the other two superstars on stage — but that wasn't really the point. Chappelle just wanted to keep the party going.

Near the end of the evening, he cajoled Bieber into performing "Love Yourself." Harmonica sensation Frederic Yonnet, who Chappelle also had as a special guest during an after-party at the Aria Event Center in 2016, joined in. It was the musical highlight of the evening.

Chappelle had a little less luck working his other big guest.

"Usher, stop being lazy!" he joked as he ordered the band to launch into "U Remind Me." About half way through the song, the eight-time Grammy winner decided it was bedtime.

"I'm out," he said.

The comedy guests weren't nearly as high profile, but there was a little bit of something for everyone.

The evening opened with Pink Foxx, a saucy LA-based comic who is transgender. Her appearance seemed to be Chappelle's way of noting that that not everyone in the transgender community was upset about the jokes he made in his latest Netflix special, "The Closer."

She was followed by Jeff Ross, who proved he deserved the title of "Roastmaster General" by inviting nearly a dozen audience members to the stage so he could destroy them with withering insults. In one of his gentler jabs, he mocked a middle-aged couple for looking like they got dressed for some Christmas decorating.

Also on the bill was Luenell, best known for playing a prostitute in "Borat." She slayed with a routine in which she re-enacted scenes from "My 600-Lb. Life."

The film "Untitled," which is only available to watch right now on Chappelle's 10-city tour, also served a wide range of tastes.

For comedy fans, it's a chance to see high-profile stars like Jon Stewart and Tiffany Haddish, relish the opportunity to perform in middle of a national quarantine, even if the venue was a cornfield in Yellow Springs, Ohio. One of the most powerful story lines centers on comic Michelle Wolf who basically moved in with the Chappelle family during the 2020 summer and used her time in small-town America to do some self therapy.

The movie, directed by the Oscar-winning duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar ("American Factory"), is also a look at how mom-and-pop businesses struggled to stay open last year and how Chappelle had to literally take on City Hall to get permission to keep his shows going. The crowd practically hissed every time the no-nonsense zoning inspector popped up on the giant screens.

After watching the movie, it's clear why Chappelle made sure Minneapolis would be one of the tour stops. Floyd's death and the subsequent protests are referenced throughout the documentary.

At the very end of the four-hour event, Chappelle once again praised the city for leading the charge in making changes across the country.

"I am honored to stand in front of you," he said. "I'm at your service when you need me."

The tour continues Tuesday in Des Moines.