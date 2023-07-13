U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh talked about optimism, collegiality and process Thursday at the annual 8th Circuit Judicial Conference, skirting the ethical and legitimacy controversies facing the court while avoiding altogether its most criticized rulings.

Kavanaugh said in his five years on the court two things stand out: "The court is an institution of law, not of politics."

Second, he said the nine justices are highly collegial, a point he made repeatedly as he mentioned bringing Justice Elena Kagan to a high school basketball game, his long-time friendship with Justice Amy Coney Barrett and his respect for new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's work ethic.

"We work as a group of nine, a team of nine," he said, adding that the justices "don't caucus in separate rooms. We don't meet separately."

Kavanaugh was on a stage at the conference at the Radisson Blu at the Mall of America, questioned by 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Lavenski Smith and U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk of the Eastern District of Missouri. Pitlyk is a former law clerk for Kavanaugh.

Most of their questions focused on how the court operates behind closed doors and the process of developing opinions, Pitlyk eventually asked without specifics about recent controversy at the court and how Kavanaugh handles it.

The court's been in a precarious position for months amid media reports about previously undisclosed lavish gifts of property, trips and favors from donors. A day before Kavanaugh's appearance at the conference, U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said it was time for the court to adopt ethics standards on par with those of other branches of government.

Kavanaugh said only that Chief Justice John Roberts has spoken about the ethics issues, that the court is "continuing to work on that" and that he's "not going to add anything" to what Roberts has said. The two panelists didn't ask any follow-up questions.

As for criticism of the court's overturning of long-held precedents involving guns, abortion and affirmation action, Kavanaugh provided what sounded like a well-worn response.

"You shouldn't be in this line of work if you don't like criticism because you're going to get a lot of it," he said.

The justice didn't at any point reference the court's most controversial decisions in recent years that reversed the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, the gun ruling that overturned a century of precedent or the recent ruling that outlawed race as a consideration in college admissions.

To the contrary, Kavanaugh said the court considers the potential impact of its decisions. "We don't like to create chaos," he said.

Asked about decisions he was proud of, he mentioned his concurrence in Ramos v. Louisiana in 2020 when the court said guilty jury verdicts must be unanimous in trials for serious crimes. All states except Oregon and Louisiana had adopted the unanimity requirement.

Kavanaugh said he was proud of his concurrence because he explained how he was going to consider precedent in future cases.

He also mentioned Flowers v. Mississippi, in which Kavanaugh wrote the 7-2 majority opinion in 2019. The court found that Mississippi prosecutors had used race to strike potential jurors in the murder trial of Curtis G. Flowers. Kavanaugh noted that Flowers was not retried after the court ruled.

He said the court "reinforced the idea that racism has no place in the criminal justice system."

His favorite concurrence, however, came in the the 2020 antitrust case against the NCAA that cleared the way for student-athletes to be compensated. Kavanaugh, describing himself as a "huge sports enthusiast," said his five-page concurrence emphasized how it was not correct for the NCCA to make millions and pay the athletes nothing.

Kavanaugh said he has read numerous biographies of former Supreme Court justices, mentioning the late Chief Justice Earl Warren as well as late Justices Hugo Black, William Brennan and Felix Frankfurter.

Generally, when facing controversy, Kavanaugh said justices must "try to be consistent, try to be clear and try to explain ourselves."

Then he pivoted to lamenting the abuse heaped on umpires and referees at his 15- and 17-year-old daughters' high school basketball and lacrosse games. "The things that are said are unbelievable," Kavanaugh said, getting big laughs from the crowd.

No one has ever left a game saying, "Well, we lost but the refs were really good. That's happened zero times," the justice said.

The justice said he tries to remain optimistic and has the same picture in his office that former President George W. Bush hung in his. It reads, "Live on the sunrise side of the mountain." Kavanaugh worked for Bush for more than five years and travelled with him extensively for three years.

He said his time outside of work is devoted to his family, faith and friends. The same friends who buoyed him during his rocky confirmation hearings remain close and he said he's still grateful to them for the support during his hearings.

Asked how to improve confidence in all the courts, Kavanaugh said there was no magic to it. He said collegiality is important as well as being respectful of those with different views. "I've tried really hard at oral arguments to show respect," he said, adding that he's not written a single sharp word in any of his opinions this term.

In closing, he said, "Be optimistic. Be positive. We're in a great country with an amazing rule of law and a great constitutional system that has stresses, no doubt, and people disagree strongly, but it served us well," he said.

At the conclusion of his speech, he was warmly applauded by the several hundred lawyers and judges in the room.