Ras el Hanout Chicken with Chickpeas and Herbed Bulgur

Serves 4.

This recipe is made for weeknights or no-fuss weekends. If you're not a tahini fan, use a mixture of plain or Greek yogurt with a heap of garlic or harissa. If you can't find ras el hanout, recipes abound for making your own. In a pinch you can also use curry powder or garam masala. From "Leon: Big Salads," by Rebecca Seal (Conran, 2023).

For the chicken:

• 8 skin-on chicken thighs

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 3 tsp. ras el hanout spice blend (see Note)

• Generous pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 (16-oz.) can of chickpeas, drained

• 4 banana shallots, quartered lengthwise

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• Pinch of red chili flakes

For the bulgur salad:

• 7 oz. bulgur wheat, cooked according to packet instructions with vegetable stock in place of water, then cooled

• 1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen spinach

• 5 tbsp. finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

• 4 tbsp. finely chopped dill

• 3 tbsp. finely chopped fresh mint

• 2 green onions, halved lengthwise and very finely chopped

• 1 1/2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

For the tahini sauce:

• 2 tbsp. tahini

• 2 tbsp. lemon juice

• 1 clove of garlic, crushed

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• Water, to thin

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place the chicken, 2 tablespoons of the oil, the ras el hanout and some salt and pepper in a large roasting pan. Rub the oil and seasoning all over the chicken; roast in the oven for 25 minutes.

Tip the chickpeas onto a clean tea towel, fold over, then rub gently back and forth to remove skins. Discard the skins.

After 25 minutes, remove the chicken from the oven and baste. On a baking sheet, combine the chickpeas, shallots, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, cumin, chili flakes and additional salt and pepper in a single layer and mix well to coat. Place both pans in the oven to roast for another 20 minutes.

Place the spinach in a microwave-safe bowl with a splash of water, partially cover with a lid or plate, and cook for 4 minutes. Set aside and, when cooled, squeeze out the excess water.

Make the sauce by stirring together the tahini, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. It will thicken up, so thin with a little cold water.

After 20 minutes, remove the chicken from the oven (checking to make sure the juices run clear) and set aside. If the chickpeas are crispy, remove from the oven. Otherwise, roast for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Fluff up the bulgur with a fork, and mix it with the parsley, dill, mint, green onion and olive oil.

Arrange the salad as follows: herby bulgur on the bottom, then the warm spinach, then the roasted chickpeas and shallots, then the chicken. Finally, spoon over the tahini sauce. Eat while the chicken is warm.