Cheeseburger Balls with Loaded Potatoes

Serves 4.

Note: Classic cheeseburger flavors all wrapped up in meatballs, with little roasted potato cubes (we call them chippies) loaded up with onions, bacon and roasted green beans. A healthier alternative to a cheeseburger, and just as satisfying. Feel free to load these up with your favorite toppings — mushrooms, peppers, asparagus or pepperoni — or load on toppings such as roasted red peppers, jalapeños, crisp shredded lettuce, extra cheese or green onions when serving. Smoked bacon medallions are similar to Canadian bacon, but regular bacon works well, too. Adapted from "The Slimming Foodie In One," by Pip Payne (Kyle Books, 2022).

• 1 lb. 12 oz. potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes

• 1 tsp. olive oil

• 1 lb. lean ground beef

• 1 tbsp. prepared mustard

• 1 tbsp. oyster sauce

• 1 tbsp. ketchup

• 1 tbsp. mixed herbs

• 1 tsp. onion powder

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 3/4 c. red Leicester or cheddar cheese, grated

• 2 onions, sliced

• 7 oz. green beans, trimmed

• 2 smoked bacon medallions, finely chopped

• Cooking spray

• 3 green onions, sliced

• 1/2 c. cherry tomatoes, quartered

• Pickles, sliced, to serve, optional

• Coarse sea salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

In an extra-large baking tray, coat the potato cubes in the oil and season them with a few grinds of coarse sea salt, then pop them into the oven for 20 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix together the beef, mustard, oyster sauce, ketchup, mixed herbs, onion powder, garlic powder, measured salt, pepper and cheese. Form into 12 large meatballs.

Remove the potatoes from the oven and stir in the onions, green beans and bacon. Place the meatballs among the vegetables, season and then spray everything with low-calorie cooking spray. Roast for 20 minutes.

Scatter with green onions, cherry tomatoes and pickles, if using, and serve.