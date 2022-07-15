Caramelized Onion, Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart

Makes one 9-inch tart, serving 4.

Note: Deeply savory caramelized onions offer a bold counterpoint to bright tomatoes and creamy goat cheese in this flavorful tart. Since most of the effort is in caramelizing the onions, the recipe makes more than you need; leftovers freeze beautifully, so the next time you crave this tart, you can get it to the table even faster. From "The Savory Baker" by America's Test Kitchen (2022).

For the caramelized onions:

• 3 lb. onions, halved and sliced through root end 1/4 in. thick

• 3/4 c. plus 1 tablespoon water, divided

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 3/4 tsp. table salt

• 1/8 tsp. baking soda

For the tart:

• 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

• 1/4 tsp. minced fresh thyme

• 6 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/2 c. (2 oz.) goat cheese, crumbled

Directions

To prepare the caramelized onions: Bring onions, 3/4 cup water, oil and salt to boil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over high heat. Cover and cook until water has evaporated and onions start to sizzle, about 10 minutes.

Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high, and use rubber spatula to gently press onions into sides and bottom of skillet. Cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir onions, scraping fond from skillet, then gently press onions into sides and bottom of skillet again. Repeat pressing, cooking and stirring until onions are softened, well browned, and slightly sticky, 15 to 20 minutes.

Combine baking soda and remaining 1 tablespoon water in bowl. Stir baking soda solution into onions and cook, stirring constantly, until solution has evaporated, about 1 minute. Transfer onions to bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup onions for tart, set remaining onions aside for another use. (Onions can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.)

To prepare the tart: Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Dust counter lightly with flour. Unfold puff pastry and roll into 10-inch square; transfer to prepared sheet. Lightly brush outer 1/2-inch of pastry square with water to create border, then fold border toward center, pressing gently to seal.

Stir together reserved 1/2 cup onions and thyme. Spread onion mixture in even layer over pastry, avoiding folded border. Arrange tomatoes and goat cheese evenly over onions. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake until pastry is puffed and golden, 20 to 24 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking. Transfer tart to wire rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Slide onto cutting board or serving platter, cut into 4 equal pieces, and serve warm or at room temperature.