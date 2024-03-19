"The trouble with weather forecasting is that it's right too often for us to ignore it and wrong too often for us to rely on it," wrote novelist Patrick Young. Amen, brother. Weather forecasts should come with a warning label, like movies, cigarettes and bad whiskey.

Not all weather predictions are alike. A "confidence level" can help. There is high confidence we will pick up a couple of inches of snow Thursday night from a clipper-like system.

The main event comes Saturday night into Tuesday. It increasingly looks like a "snow sandwich": snow most of Sunday, with a changeover to rain Monday and Tuesday, and more snow possible at the tail end of the storm Tuesday night into early Wednesday. There is moderate confidence we'll see plowable amounts of snow, mainly Sunday and Sunday night. The latest models predict well over a foot north and west of MSP.

Forecasts will change as the storm track shifts, but it could be an impressive pile of slush, despite rain falling Monday and Tuesday. Deep breaths. Welcome to March!