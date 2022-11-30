Get Ready For More P-P-Plowable Snows

Snowfall Reports From Tuesday

Tuesday was a very snowy day across the Twin Cities and it came just in time to ruin both AM & PM commutes. Some of the heaviest tallies came in from the Savage, Bloomington & Burnsville area, where 8" was reported. It came down heavy enough during the day that the MSP Airport had to shut down there runways.

Several Crashes on Tuesday

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were nearly 140 crashes from 6AM to 10AM Tuesday and nearly 170 crashes from 10AM to 4PM Tuesday, several of which resulted in injury. Interestingly, on an average day, the State Patrol responds to about 50 to 75 crashes statewide, but during snow days, that number can go up to 800!

More Snow Saturday?

The extended weather outlook shows another round of snow moving through the Upper Midwest on Saturday. It's still early, but at this point, it looks like parts of the state could see another round of minor snow accumulations. Stay tuned...

"Hawaii's Mauna Loa is erupting for the first time since 1984"

"The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa on Hawaii, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. Though lava is flowing down one side of the volcano, the eruption in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is not threatening communities, the US Geological Survey said midday Monday. "All indications are that the eruption will remain in the Northeast Rift Zone," the agency said in an advisory, referring to an area where a volcano is splitting, allowing for lava flow. "Volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele's Hair (strands of lava glass) may be carried downwind." A "trace to less than one quarter inch" of ashfall could accumulate on parts of the island, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said. "Passengers with flights to Hilo International Airport (ITO) or the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) should check with their airline prior to heading to the airport due to the volcanic activity at Mauna Loa," according to an advisory by the state Transportation Department."

See more from CNN HERE:

850mb Temp Anomaly

After a snowy Tuesday, temperatures close to home will be much colder Wednesday & Thursday. We'll get a brief blip of warmer air on Friday, but then another surge of below average temps on Saturday.

Cooler Temps Ahead

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the first week of December looks overall cooler. However, temps on Friday could warm to near 40F before some cooler air arrives over the weekend and into the first full week of December.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, November 30th, which looks colder with temps not moving much through the day. Highs should only warm into the lower 20s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for the end of November.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Wednesday will be quite a bit cooler than average with readings nearly -10F to -15F below average for this time of the year. The good news is that things should be a little quieter now through the rest of the week.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps on Wednesday won't move very much through the day with readings in the mid/upper teens in the morning and in the low/mid 20s by the afternoon. Gusty west-northwesterly winds up to 30mph-35mph will make it feel even colder through the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Wednesday will be very chilly day with feels like temps only warming into the single digits due to gusty winds through much of the day. Bundle up - it'll be a cold Wednesday!

Precipitation Departure From Average This Fall

It has been a very dry Fall so far with precipitation running more than -5.00" below average (since September 1st). The September 1st - November 28th time period was the 4th driest on record.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is nearly nearly -10.00" below average for the year, which is the 16th driest start to any year on record (through November 28th). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.48" above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows much cooler temps in place through the midweek time period. The coldest day will be Wednesday with readings only warming into the 20s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average. It'll be warmer on Friday with highs approach 40F once again before another round of cold moves in Saturday.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows snowy quieter weather in place through the end of the week. However, there could be some snow late Friday night into Saturday with colder temps again this weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the ECMWF extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the end of the month and into early December. It'll be a colder midweek time period with readings warming back to near 40F on Friday. As we head into the first full week of December, temperatures look to be quite a bit colder.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps hanging on across Southern and Southeastern US, while cooler than average temps will be in place across the northern and Western US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place in the Western & Southern US with drier weather in place in the Great Lakes.

Get Ready For More P-P-Plowable Snows

By Paul Douglas

"Plowable". Enough snow to plow, shovel and slow traffic significantly. Feel free to borrow. I started using "plowable" in the KARE-11 "Backyard" in 1983. Since then it's become part of the weather vernacular. Other meteorologists are using it, even the pros at the Twin Cities National Weather Service. I am not the least bit offended. Because I too borrowed the term from my favorite meteorology professor at Penn State, Dr. John Cahir, who said "We can't predict snow down the inch. It's impossible! Storms are either nuisance, plowable or crippling." Thank you John.

Well that was fun - but wait, there's more. Another PLOWABLE snowfall is possible Saturday, again Tuesday, as waves of increasingly numbing air spill out of Canada.

After a few days of 50s last week the emerging pattern looks more like January, with frequent slaps of cold and snow. But happy snow lovers = grumpy commuters. Sorry.

Slow moderation in temperature is likely before highs tumble into the teens by the middle of next week. Hang on!

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Cold winds, feels like 5F. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 22.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 11.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, decent travel. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Brief thaw, nighttime slush. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 31. High: 40.

SATURDAY: Plowable snow, gusty with drifting. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 14. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, better travel day. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 13. High: 32.

MONDAY: Clouds increase, late snow. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Plowable snow potential, January-like. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 18. High: 23.

This Day in Weather History

November 30th

2006: Lake effect snow occurs downwind of the larger lakes in Minnesota. Northwest winds from 8 to 12 mph accompanied an air mass in the single digits. This moved over lakes with water temperatures near 40 degrees. A cloud plume from Mille Lacs stretched all the way to Siren Wisconsin. Snow from Ottertail Lake and Lake Lida reduced visibilities at Alexandria to a few miles. Even some low clouds formed from Lake Minnetonka and were observed at Flying Cloud Airport.

2000: A surface low pressure system moves into extreme southwestern Minnesota from South Dakota. The heaviest snow reported was in the 6 to 8 inch range, and fell in a narrow band just southwest of the Minnesota River in and around the Canby (Yellow Medicine County) and Madison (Lac Qui Parle County) areas. Northeast winds rising out of the Minnesota river valley up the slopes of the Buffalo Ridge in southwest Minnesota helped enhance snowfall amounts. The northeasterly winds between 10 and 20 mph were responsible for producing visibilities in the one to two mile range.

1991: A storm dumps 14 inches of snow in the Twin Cities in about 12 hours.

1896: Bitterly cold temperatures are reported across Minnesota. A low of 45 below zero occurs at the Pokegama Dam.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 30th

Average High: 35F (Record: 62F set in 1922)

Average Low: 21F (Record: -17F set in 1964)

Record Rainfall: 0.84" set in 1934

Record Snowfall: 8.0" set in 1934

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 30th

Sunrise: 7:29am

Sunset: 4:33pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 4 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 36 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hour & 32 minutes

Moon Phase for November 30th at Midnight

0.7 Days Since First Quarter Moon

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows warmer weather in place along the East Coast, where readings will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. Meanwhile, readings along and west of the Mississippi River Valley will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for the last day of November.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows active weather in place across the Eastern US with scattered showers and storms in the Southeast and areas of snow farther north. There will also be another storm moving into the Western US.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions in the Central US will be quieter after a very active Tuesday and early Wednesday. That storm will move into the Eastern US on Wednesday with widespread showers and storms. There is another storm moving into the Western US with widespread precipitation and high elevation snow.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavy precipitation across the gulf Coast States and into the Ohio/Tennessee River Valleys. There will also be a surge of heavier precipitation across the Western US.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), areas of heavy snowfall will be found in the Western US, especially in the high elevations. There could also be another round of plowable snow across the Upper Midwest next week. Stay tuned...

Climate Stories

"Off-Grid Solar Charging For EV Cars In Parking Lots Makes More Sense Than You Might Think"

"Charging EVs in parking lots with solar power is a marriage made in heaven. But the general rule for any solar or charging installation is that it be grid tied, so it can charge vehicles from the grid when the sun is not shining, and feed excess power back to the grid when the cars are not charging. In spite of that, a company named Beam Global is selling solar charging stations for parking lots with batteries and claims they are more cost effective in many cases to grid connection."

See more from Forbes HERE:

"A warmer Arctic Ocean leads to more snowfall further south, according to new model"

"A new model explains that water evaporating from the Arctic Ocean due to a warming climate is transported south and can lead to increased snowfall in northern Eurasia in late autumn and early winter. This information will allow for more accurate predictions of severe weather events. Rising air temperatures due to global warming melt glaciers and polar ice caps. Seemingly paradoxically, snow cover in some areas in northern Eurasia has increased over the past decades. However, snow is a form of water; global warming increases the quantity of moisture in the atmosphere, and thus the quantity and likelihood of rain and snow. Understanding where exactly the moisture comes from, how it is produced and how it is transported south is relevant for better predictions of extreme weather and the evolution of the climate."

See more from Phys.org HERE:

"Study proves chronic exposure to air pollution can weaken immune system"

"It's assumed that as we get older our health will gradually deteriorate. Our bodies age, wrinkles form, metabolism slows, and our immune system weakens. But how much of what we consider to simply be natural aging is actually due to preventable environmental factors? A striking new study led by researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center has found a strong link between exposure to air pollution and a weakening of the lungs' ability to battle respiratory infections. The findings shed light on why older people are particularly vulnerable to respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, and serve as a stark reminder of the importance of clean air."

See more from New Atlas HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX