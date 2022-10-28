Moroccan-Style Breakfast Bowl

Serves 2.

One of our favorite meals to make (and eat) is breakfast for supper. While pancakes, hash browns and breakfast meat usually do the trick, this recipe, from the newest Betty Crocker book, both raises and lightens the game considerably. Plus, it's quick. To streamline this recipe even more, you can prepare the Moroccan chickpeas, quinoa and hard-cooked eggs ahead and refrigerate. Warm the chickpeas and quinoa just before assembling the bowls. From "Betty Crocker Cookbook, 13th Edition" (HarperCollins, 2022).

For the Moroccan chickpeas:

• 1 c. chickpeas (from 15-oz. can), drained, rinsed

• 2/3 c. chunky-style salsa

• 3 tablespoons water

• 1/2 tsp. chili powder

• 1/2 tsp. garam masala

• 1/8 tsp. salt

For the bowl:

• 1 c. lightly packed baby arugula leaves

• 1 tsp. olive oil

• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 c. cooked quinoa, warmed

• 2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and cut in half

• 6 thin slices avocado

• 1/4 c. hummus (see recipe)

• 1/4 c. crumbled feta cheese

• Red pepper flakes and additional salsa, if desired

Directions

In 10-inch skillet, heat the chickpeas, salsa, water, chili powder, garam masala and salt over medium heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Cook uncovered for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

To assemble bowls, toss arugula with oil and lemon juice; place half of the arugula to one side of each serving bowl. Place half of the quinoa and half of the chickpea mixture in each bowl. Top each with 2 hard-cooked egg halves, and half of each of the avocado slices and hummus. Sprinkle each with feta cheese and red pepper flakes. Serve immediately with additional salsa.

Hummus

Makes 2 cups.

Note: If you don't make your own hummus, it's worth the short time it takes. Tahini, a thick paste made from ground sesame seed, gives this dip its distinctive flavor. Look for tahini in the condiment, international foods or pickle aisle. You can substitute 1/2 cup sesame seeds for the tahini, but the hummus will not be smooth. From "Betty Crocker Cookbook" (HarperCollins, 2022).

• 1 (15-oz) chickpeas, drained, 1/4 c. liquid reserved

• 1/2 c. sesame tahini paste (see Note)

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 3 tbsp. lemon juice

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• Chopped fresh parsley, if desired

• Pita bread wedges, crackers or fresh vegetables, if desired

Directions

In blender or food processor, place chickpeas, reserved liquid, tahini, oil, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cover and blend on high speed, stopping occasionally to scrape sides, until smooth.

Use immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 5 days. Spoon into serving dish. Garnish with parsley. Serve with pita bread wedges.