From highways to sidestreets, Twin Cities roads are snow- and ice-covered again after more snow fell overnight — and more is on the way.

St. Paul on Wednesday morning declared a snow emergency and Minneapolis followed suit. Both cities said snow emergencies will go into effect at 9 p.m.

More than 10 inches of snow had piled up in Minneapolis as of Wednesday morning with 13.5 inches recorded in Apple Valley and Burnsville, 12.5 in Woodbury, 11 in Coon Rapids and Stillwater, 10.5 in Minneapolis and 9.6 inches in Edina, the Weather Service said.

As of midnight, 39.3 inches had piled up this season at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which is 19.2 inches above normal, the weather service said.

All that snow made for a tough go on metro area roads, which were snow covered even though MnDOT dispatched a full complement of plows.

"Spin outs and crashes litter Twin Cities roads. Highways across the state are covered in snow. Stay home if you can," the State Patrol said. "The fewer cars on the road, the better for first responders."

On Tuesday, the State Patrol responded to 157 crashes, 653 spin outs and 10 jackknifed semitrailer trucks statewide. One man died when he was struck by a passing motorist. Scott Joseph Hollencamp, of Maple Lake, was outside his vehicle that had gone into the ditch on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township when he was fatally struck about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the patrol said.

The hefty snow fall and difficulty to keep roads open prompted Anoka Hennepin to call off school Wednesday. Other districts also called off in-person learning and closed or shifted instruction online Wednesday. Minneapolis and St. Paul schools announced at-home learning for Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the southern half of Minnesota, covering cities such as Alexandria, St. Cloud, Willmar, Marshall, Mankato, Albert Lea and the Twin Cities.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from Brainerd to Duluth and into northern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

"Roads will remain hazardous with steady light to moderate snow through the day," the Weather Service said. "Pack a winter safety kit and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination."

At 9 a.m.., traffic on Twin Cities highways was light, but motorists were not traveling fast with snow still covering the pavement despite efforts by plows to keep them clear. Side roads in many communities remained buried, making it a challenge for drivers to get out of their neighborhoods.

Snow emergencies were in place in several metro area suburbs. Metro Transit reported 36% of its buses were behind schedule by an average of 7 minutes. One bus spun out on Cedar Avenue. Light-rail trains were running on time.

The heavy wet snow means a big chore for property owners who have to clear sidewalks and driveways. Those who have to shovel are advised to stay hydrated and move only small amounts at a time.

"Take it slow when shoveling snow," the National Weather Service said. "Heavy wet snow can put a strain on the heart."

For others, it meant a day without power. More than 1,000 customers served by Dakota Electric Association were without electricity on Wednesday morning, the utility said.

"Many outages caused by sagging branches and snow laden power lines," the utility said.

In Minneapolis, the city suspended solid waste and recycling collection Wednesday due to hazardous driving conditions. Collections will resume Thursday, the city said in a news release.

About 100 incoming and departing flights have been canceled and 88 delayed by 9 Wednesday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according MSP spokesman Jeff Lea.