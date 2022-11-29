Heavy snow began falling across the western Twin Cities suburbs just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and will move across the rest of the metro just as the morning commute for many gets underway.

And drive home might not be much better as snow is forecast to fall all day, with 5 to 8 inches of heavy wet snow piling up before tapering off by nightfall, the National Weather Service said.

"Travel could be very difficult," the Weather Service warned. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

A winter storm warning is in effect for the seven-county metro area until 9 p.m. Tuesday and also includes a large portion of central and southern Minnesota, including Gaylord, New Ulm, Mankato and St. James. The warning area also included Hudson, Rice Lake and Hayward in Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory for 3 to 6 inches of snow was in effect for cities such as Elk River, Hutchinson, Faribault, Red Wing, Owatonna and Fairmont. In Wisconsin, the advisory includes River Falls, Menomonie, Durand and Chippewa Falls.

Roads were already partly or completely snow covered from the southwest metro and west to the South Dakota border and south to the Iowa border, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Plows hit the road about midnight to pretreat trouble spots that ice up quickly — bridges, overpasses and ramps — said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer. More than 200 plows were ready to "kick into action " once the snow began falling, she added.

"People think if we pretreat the roads, we will be fine," she said. "That is not true."

The season's first hefty snowfall with an inch or more an hour at times will create a challenge and "make it difficult for crews to keep up with," Meyer said.

Adding to the challenge: Winds will pick up in the late afternoon and through the night, which will push snow back on the roads.

Nonetheless, plows will be out all day and throughout the night to keep the roads clear, Meyer said.