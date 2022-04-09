Q: My 94-year-old dad has a 2000 Dodge Intrepid with 110,249 miles that hasn't been driven for about two years. His neighbor would like to buy it. However, he has heard that if a car has not been used for a long time, the cylinders are dry and should be oiled before driving. Is that true? If so, how do we do it, or would the car need to be towed to a garage? What would the cost be for something like that?

A: Chances are it is OK. Unless the car has been sitting in a cornfield for several years, the cylinders might not be dry. A garaged car still might have an oil film. To be on the safe side, you could squirt a bit of oil into each cylinder by removing the spark plugs. But I suggest that a pro give the car a compete once-over. It will take about an hour and cost about $100. On the lift, the tech can check for leaks and change the oil if necessary. The air filter should not be a mansion for mice. The gas will be stale, so adding fresh stuff along with some fuel conditioner is a good idea. The tires are likely OK. Once the vehicle is base-lined, the new owner can drive it with confidence.

Keeping a charge

Q: I drive my 2020 Toyota Camry TRD about twice a week. If I were to use a battery maintainer, would it harm my electrical system? I use one on my 1967 GTO, which helps me in keeping the battery charged.

A: A battery maintainer will harm neither a new, high-tech car nor your classic, low-tech "Goat."

A difficult search

Q: Since moving to the Twin Cities from California last June, I have been searching for stations displaying the Top Tier logo. The list of vendors I've found includes BP and Holiday (just two examples), but I have yet to see any labeling or signage at the stations around here. Early on, I went inside a BP station to ask and got only a blank stare. Acura says my 2017 RD should burn only Top Tier. I'm worried that not doing so might void my warranty. How can I find the gas I need?

A: You won't see any neon signs announcing, "We have Top Tier gasoline." But usually there is a sticker on the pump. Oil companies agree to sell only fuel that meets the Top Tier standard at all of their retail outlets. You can find the list of stations at the organization's website (toptiergas.com), which states:

• All retail locations within the licensed country must meet the program's standards.

• All gasoline grades must be treated with an approved detergent additive.

• The Top Tier logo must be displayed.

• Licensed retailers agree to not use organometallic additives.

