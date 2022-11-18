The St. Thomas football team, which has clinched a share of the Pioneer League title, can earn the title outright with a victory at Butler on Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Tommies (9-1, 7-0 Pioneer), who are ranked No. 21 in the AFCA FCS poll, clinched at least a tie for the title with their 23-0 victory over Stetson in St. Paul last Saturday.

It was the Tommies ninth consecutive victory since a season-opening loss at Southern Utah. It was also their ninth consecutive conference victory dating to last season. After moving from Division III to DI last season, St. Thomas needs to wait until the 2025-26 school year to be eligible for NCAA tournaments. So this will be the Tommies' final game of this season.

Dayton (8-2, 6-1), which is a game behind the Tommies in the standings, could earn a co-championship with a victory at Davidson (7-3, 5-2) and a Tommies loss to Butler on Saturday. The Tommies did not play Dayton this season.

Butler (7-3, 5-2) is coming off a 27-24 loss at Drake, which converted the winning field goal with eight seconds remaining. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for Butler.

The Tommies, who defeated Butler 36-0 last season in St. Paul in their Pioneer League debut, have utilized a balanced offensive attack this season — averaging 203 rushing yards and 186 passing yards per game.