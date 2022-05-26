The Indianapolis Indians scored eight runs in the fourth inning and five in the seventh to beat the St. Paul Saints 16-10 on Wednesday evening in the first game of a doubleheader at CHS Field.

The Saints rallied to win the second game 5-3 when Jermaine Palacios hit a solo homer and David Banuelos a two-run shot in the sixth of the seventh-inning game. Royce Lewis, their teammate, had a homer in the fifth.

In the first game, Palacios had a three-run double in a four-run fourth inning. The Saints scored six more runs in the seventh, their last at-bat, when Jake Cave and Cole Sturgeon each had two-run singles.

Saints starter and loser Jordan Balazovic gave up five runs on three hits in 3⅓ innings; reliever Daniel Gossett gave up seven runs on seven hits in three innings.

After a 1-11 road trip, the Saints are 1-2 at home.