The Twins' local minor league affiliate is switching hands.

The founders of the St. Paul Saints — in existence in its current form since 1993 — are selling the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns more than a dozen other minor league teams around the country.

"The decision to sell was a difficult and emotional one for me," Saints CEO and co-owner Marv Goldklang said in a news release Wednesday. But he assured fans the new ownership group is "committed both to further expansion of the team's brand and additional ways in which our ballpark can be utilized for the benefit of the community."

The parties did not disclose financial terms.

Goldklang founded the Saints with Mike Veeck and Bill Murray (of Caddyshack fame) and grew the team into a city institution and a minor league success story.

The Saints are entering their third season as the Classs AAA affiliate for the Twins, having spent nearly 30 years in the independent Northern League.

Since moving to CHS Field in downtown St. Paul in 2015, the team said it has "led all of baseball in percentage of attendance to capacity, averaging more than 107%."

Diamond Baseball Holdings formed in 2021 and owns 13 minor league affiliates around the country, including Iowa Cubs, a Class AAA affiliate for the Chicago Cubs.

"They believe in focusing on the hyper-local. They bought these teams with the intention of keeping things local," Saints spokesman Sean Aronson said.

Diamond Baseball Holdings CEO Peter Freund said the company's mission is to "continue supporting the incredible Saints staff, players, fans and entire St. Paul community."

"The Saints are an iconic franchise, unquestionably one of the jewels of minor league baseball, and the club's incredible legacy cannot be understated in St. Paul," Freund said in Wednesday's news release.

Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in the release Diamond Baseball Holdings "enjoys a splendid reputation across Minor League Baseball, and the Twins are excited to be their partner here in the Twin Cities."

Major League Baseball has to approve the sale, expected to close "promptly," according to the release. Saints general manager Derek Sharrer and the rest of the front office should remain in place for the team's 31st season, which begins March 31.