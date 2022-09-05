St. Paul city leaders will gather Monday at the scene of a triple homicide on the city's East Side, where three people were shot and killed and two others wounded.

One of those killed was Angelica Gonzales, 33, a mother of four, according to her older sister Amanda Champion of St. Paul.

"She's going to be truly missed," said Champion, who said the family doesn't know details yet. "Wrong place. Wrong time."

Police arrived about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to find two people with gunshot wounds waiting for them outside a two-story home on the 900 block of Case Avenue E. Three more victims were inside the home, and medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

"This is one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in some time," said Sgt. Mike Ernster, spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department, late Sunday.

The two victims outside the residence were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Police have not yet identified the victims and are investigating their relation to each other.

"We know people want answers for what occurred here," Ernster said.

Ernster said before the shooting, officers had been called to that address 17 times over the past year for complaints ranging from disorderly conduct to aggravated assault.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, interim police chief Jeremy Ellison and other leaders will join the African American Leadership Council and Saint Paul Black Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance for a news conference near the scene Monday afternoon.

Tim Lindwall, a parish member of nearby Trinity Orthodox Church, gathered with grieving family and friends at the scene Monday morning. He said Sunday's violence hit home after a shooting in the neighborhood a year earlier and one near his home six blocks away a month ago.

"It's sad to see these things happen," Lindwall said. He said no services or activities were being held at the time of the shooting.

Lindwall said he and other parish families have intentionally moved to the neighborhood to be near the church, and a community garden there has helped them connect with other neighbors.

"We've had a lot of mixed experiences," he said. "Some of it's really hard."

The killings are the 25th, 26th and 27th of the year in St. Paul.

This is a developing story and will be updated.