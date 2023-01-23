St. Paul preservationists on Monday scrambled to obtain a temporary restraining order to save the historic Justus Ramsey House, after learning that Mayor Melvin Carter was preparing to sign an executive order allowing its demolition.

Carter spokesman Kamal Baker on Monday afternoon confirmed the mayor's intent to sign an order that would allow the building to be razed. He did not say specify the rationale in favor of demolition, saying that information would be released later Monday evening.

The stone cottage, built in 1852, sits on the Burger Moe's restaurant patio on W. 7th Street. Tom Schroeder, a local attorney and preservationist, said preservation groups planned to seek a court order blocking the building's destruction. The documents had been served to the City Attorney's Office and to restaurant owner Mojtaba Sharifkhani by Monday afternoon, he said.

The Little Bohemia Neighborhood Association, the Historic Irvine Park Association, Historic St. Paul and the West 7th Fort Road Federation/District 9 Council are asking the court to block demolition.

Sharifkhani — also known as Moe Sharif — has been seeking a demolition permit from the city after a wall of the cottage collapsed last summer. The city's Heritage Preservation Commission denied the request Dec. 4, after an impassioned Sharifkhani told commissioners that the cottage, which he said was damaged by stormwater entering through an opening in the roof, was in danger of hurting someone.

"You are literally liable, if a wall falls down and someone gets killed there," he said. "Please. You do the right thing."

Sharifkhani has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Sharifkhani appealed the Preservation Commission's decision to the City Council. A hearing for that appeal had been scheduled for Wednesday, but the council agenda online Monday afternoon showed it was no longer on the docket.

A message left for Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who represents the area, was not immediately returned.

The Justus Ramsey House is the oldest-surviving limestone house from St. Paul's pioneer era and is listed on three historic registers — including the National Register of Historic Places.

Schroeder, who owns the nearby Waldmann Brewery and Wurstery, said he is perplexed by the move to destroy one of the city's historic structures. Owners of a nearby vacant lot on W. 7th Street have agreed to buy the cottage and move it there, he said, in addition to paying for its restoration.

"They offered to take on the project if the city or some other party would fund the move," Schroeder said.

Rumors that Carter is on the verge of approving the cottage's demolition sent its champions into panic mode. An executive order would allow the Justus Ramsey House to be razed without any additional public hearings.

Schroeder on Monday parked his vehicle in front of Burger Moe's in hopes it would prevent a demolition crew from entering the patio through the front gate.

"None of this makes any sense," Schroeder said. "When there's bad blood, at least the other side tells you so. This has been just a complete stonewall, no pun intended."