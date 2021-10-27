The Liffey Irish Pub has been closed since the start of the pandemic. This week, it announced it won't be reopening. The announcement came on social media, but the Liffey's online presence has since been removed.

In its place across from Xcel Energy Center, at 175 W. 7th St. in St. Paul, will be a new Wild Bill's Sports Saloon, opening Nov. 25, according to its website (wildbillssportssaloons.com). This will be the sixth Wild Bill's location in Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Liffey was founded by Kieran Folliard as part of his portfolio of Irish bars and restaurants (including the Local and Kieran's). Folliard exited the company a decade ago.

The Local (1607 Park Pl. Blvd., St. Louis Park, the-local.com) and Kieran's Irish Pub (85 N. 6th St., Mpls., kierans.com) have both reopened. The Local in downtown Minneapolis (931 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.) is closed for renovations.

In other St. Paul news, Stacked Deck Brewing, in the Treasure Island Center, announced it is closing Oct. 30.

"We'll spare you the details, but suffice it to say, the hardships we have endured over the past year have gone beyond the capabilities of a small brewery like ours," proprietors of the three-year-old brewery wrote on Facebook.

The brewery (421 Cedar St., St. Paul, stackeddeckbrewing.com) will hold a "going away shindig" on Saturday.