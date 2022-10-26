Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The football season is officially over for the St. Paul Harding/Humboldt cooperative program.

The Minnesota State High School League denied an appeal made Monday by activities directors representing both schools, hoping to restore section playoff eligibility for players not suspended for participating in a physical altercation during a football game last week against St. Paul Johnson.

The league upheld the initial suspensions imposed by St. Paul Public Schools. The Class 5A, Section 4 bracket was already set, and switching teams a little more than 24 hours before Tuesday's games wasn't feasible. In addition, it wasn't clear how many players would be eligible to play.

The consequences dealt a blow to seniors on both teams. Harding/Humboldt (7-1) hoped to make a big playoff push this season.

"We never want to see a season end this way," said league associate director Bob Madison, who oversees football. He added the league based its decision on language in bylaws, policies and rules pertaining to disciplinary action.

In the regular-season finale Oct. 19, Harding/Humboldt was leading Johnson 35-22 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left to play when fighting began and the officiating crew stopped the game. A St. Paul Public Schools news release stated, "We determined multiple Code of Conduct violations occurred, resulting in suspensions that will prevent both teams from participating in postseason section play."

On Saturday, Knighthawks junior Jeremiah Bryant launched a petition on change.org that had more than 2,000 signatures in support.

Harding and Humboldt combined as a football program last season and finished 4-5. Before that, Harding's last winning season came in 2012, and Humboldt owned the conference's longest losing streak at 31 games.