If you like a three-ring circus and high school sports — and who doesn't like both? — it's your day, your week, your fortnight.

Spring championship season has begun. Today features Class 3A and 2A track and field state meets at St. Michael-Albertville, singles and doubles boys' tennis state tournaments at two sites in Minneapolis and softball in four classes in North Mankato. The week got its start Tuesday, when Orono (Class 2A) and St. Paul Academy (1A) won boys' tennis team titles. Next week, state tournament baseball, girls' and boys' golf and girls' and boys' lacrosse all start Tuesday.

First, let's get through today. Here's some help, and watch for updates and links to coverage as the day goes on:

Scores and the schedule for the four classes of the state softball tournament.

Softball brackets for championship and consolation play.

Boys' tennis brackets and spectator information.

Track and field results and spectator information.

Purchase livestreams of the spring state tournaments from PrepSpotlight TV