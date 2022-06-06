SIGNE DOHSE

Hopkins • softball

Hopkins and Dohse had a plan at the outset of the season: Get better every day. The Royals are following that objective to perfection.

The Royals won the Class 4A, Section 6 championship, outscoring the opposition 37-0 in the process.

"All season we have talked about building after each game, each practice," Dohse said. "I think we have done just that."

The junior won all four games in the circle, allowing five hits while striking out 33. She also had a batting average of .444.

"I felt really good," Dohse said. "I have a great defense to back me up. Offensively, we were on fire."

Dohse is the Royals' leadoff hitter and can also be seen roaming the outfield.

"Signe stepped up for us on the mound as well as at the plate," Hopkins coach Carl Yancy said. "She controlled each game with a variety of pitches and got ahead of the batters consistently. Her competitive nature lends itself to big-game situations."

COLE DONAHE

Chanhassen • track

The senior won the 400- and 800-meter races and ran a leg on Chanhassen's victorious 4x800 relay team in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet. "Cole is the ultimate competitor," Storm coach Nicholas Redman said. "His success demonstrates his unbelievable will. He has another gear that he taps into that is just unreal."

EMILY MOES

Lakeville South • lacrosse

Working her way back from ACL surgery, the junior captain recently started playing entire games once again for the No. 3-ranked Cougars. In two games in the Section 1 tournament last week, Moes netted 11 goals and had three assists. She has accumulated more than 200 points in her career.

JAKE BIRDWELL

Spring Lake Park • golf

The sophomore shot a 7-under-par 137 to earn medalist honors and help the Panthers beat defending state champion Maple Grove by six strokes in the Class 3A, Section 5 tournament. "Jake is a tremendous golfer with a bright future," Spring Lake Park coach Jim Stern said.

SHAINA ZINTER

Concordia Academy • track

As expected, the versatile Wisconsin signee will appear in four events at the Class 1A meet. Zinter won the 200 in 25.36 seconds, the 100 hurdles in 14.7 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 42.38 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1.5 inches in the Section 4 meet.

ZACH DOHRMANN

Farmington • baseball

Dohrmann was masterful on the mound against Lakeville South in a section tournament game. He threw only 66 pitches, 50 of them strikes, in a four-hit, 2-0 shutout against the Cougars, vaulting Farmington into the Class 4A, Section 1 finals.

JORDYN BORSCH

Maple Grove • track

The junior turned in a superb performance in the Class 3A, Section 5 meet. Borsch won the 100 and 200 with school-record times of 12.02 and 24.32 seconds. She capped the day by winning the 400 with a meet-record time of 55.95.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.