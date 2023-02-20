Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man speeding in a sports car crashed in flames in Roseville while eluding law enforcement and was severely injured, officials said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on a ramp from Cleveland Avenue to northbound Interstate 35W, the State Patrol said.

Andrew Slate, 31, of St. Paul, was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where he was in critical condition late Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.

A state trooper spotted Slate's car, a 2019 Porsche Panamera, speeding on Interstate 94 near Lexington Avenue in St. Paul, said Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank.

The trooper activated the squad's emergency lights and sirens to stop the vehicle, but Slate failed to pull over, Shank said.

"In the interests of public safety," Shank said, the trooper discontinued the pursuit as the car exited onto Energy Park Drive from Hwy. 280.

The Porsche was soon spotted on Cleveland Avenue. A short time later, it left the ramp, hit a tree and burst into flames, the patrol said.

"There was not an active traffic pursuit at the time of the crash," Shank said.

Court records in Minnesota show that Slate has been convicted at least three times for speeding, twice for drunken driving and five times for driving after his license has been revoked.