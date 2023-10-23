Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Law enforcement arrested a teenager who's accused of hosting dozens of other young people at a boozy birthday party at a Maple Grove Airbnb, where a raid turned up numerous high-powered guns hidden around the property.

Ramsey County sheriff's deputies traveled west Saturday night and broke up the bash on a cul-de-sac in the 10700 block of N. 108th Avenue, where partiers ages 15 to 21 were whooping it up.

The 17-year-old "went from five-star Airbnb accommodations to the county jail," while the others were sent on their way, a statement Monday from the Sheriff's Office read.

The teen had not been charged as of Monday morning, and officials are withholding release of his identity at this point in the case because he is a juvenile.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The investigative trail started in Shoreview, where credit cards were stolen and used at a nearby Target. Deputies identified the suspected thief and tracked him to the Maple Grove short-term rental.

Deputies went in the home and found more than more than 50 people inside, despite the rental agreement allowing no more than 10 occupants.

"That's when things took a disturbing and dangerous turn," the Sheriff's Office statement continued.

The deputies found 11 guns hidden in plants, under board games, on top of a furnace, inside unfinished walls and tucked in handbags.

Several of the guns were equipped with auto-sears, small devices that convert semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic firearms capable of unleashing dozens of rounds in a few seconds. The Sheriff's Office has yet to say whether any of the guns were loaded.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing investigate how the illegally possessed guns ended up scattered around the home.

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, the company said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes.

In 2019, a shooting at a party at an Airbnb in the Bay Area of California left people dead. Airbnb imposed a temporary ban on parties in August 2020 and made it permanent in June 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.