Q: I have had an iPod Nano for many years and have loved it. I teach classes where I play music from my iPod (7th Generation) with it connected to a speaker via Bluetooth. I populated the music by copying it from CDs to my Windows PC and iTunes, and then used iTunes to populate my iPod. I like having the separate iPod because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving my iPhone on if I were playing music from there.

Now that the iPod has been discontinued, what would be the best alternative? Things I would like to continue to have are the ability to connect to a speaker via Bluetooth, the ability to put music from my CDs onto the device via an application like iTunes, an easy-to-use interface, for the controls to be easy to see and a reasonable amount of battery life so the device doesn't die on me mid-class.

A: The best answer for your situation would be to get an iPad. It will do everything you need it to do, works with the same iTunes interface as your iPod and will have an even bigger, easier-to-see display and larger icons to push on-screen.

But first consider whether you need a separate device at all. If your Windows PC is a laptop, you can connect it directly to the speaker via Bluetooth and dispense with the middleman component. You can make playlists in iTunes (if you don't have them already) to arrange tracks and the play order for specific classes. The Apple iPad starts at $329. See the extensive iPad lineup at apple.com.

Soundbar comparisons

Q: A couple of months ago, I purchased a ZVOX AV357 soundbar based on your earlier recommendation. It was on sale for a great price. In a recent column, you recommended the ZVOX AV355 (at an even better price). Is the AV355 an improved and better product than the AV357?

A: They both are excellent products with similar performance, but they go about their work differently. Both provide full-range sound and make on-screen dialogue noticeably clearer. The AV357 is taller and has an attractive wood cabinet, but it cannot be wall-mounted. The AV355 has very powerful neodymium magnets, so it can use small drivers to create the same amount of sound as a larger speaker. This makes for a speaker a little over 2 inches high, short enough to fit under just about any television without blocking the screen. The cabinet is plastic and has provisions for wall mounting.

The promotion on the AV357 last year was $349.99, with a $100 discount and a $50 coupon to bring the price to $199.99. The AV355 deal is $299.99 with a $100 discount and a $70 coupon (apply the coupon code SAVE70 on the website) to bring the price to $129.99. I like a wood cabinet, but if it were my money, I would get the AV355. See them at zvox.com.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.