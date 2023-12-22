Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — The message from officials behind the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Think snow.

Nearly the entire 300-mile race course, which starts in Duluth and winds up the North Shore to Grand Portage, is currently without any snow cover. The 40th running of the near-annual races, which include a 120-miler and a 40-miler, is scheduled to start Jan. 28.

The Beargrease's Board of Directors will decide on the race's fate at a meeting on Jan. 2. The last time it was canceled was 2012.

"We're hoping Mother Nature cooperates," said Beargrease vice president Mickie Naperala.

Alex Angelos, the race's trail boss, said ideally there would be at least 8-10 inches of snow on the route — preferably with a wet and packed base.

The extended forecast shows rain and temperatures peaking in the high 30s into late next week, according to the National Weather Service.

This year's Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has a full slate of 17 mushers signed up, including Ryan Redington, who last year won the Iditarod — a race his grandfather founded. Erin Aili, who won the closest race in Beargrease history in 2021, is signed up for the race — but her husband Keith Aili, who won last year, is not. Ryan Anderson, the 2022 winner, is also in the running.