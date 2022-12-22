The worst of winter is arriving early in Minnesota this season, prompting the National Weather Service to warn residents about the dangers of hypothermia, frostbite, and overall life-threatening conditions expected to set in for the next several days.

Meteorologist Nick Carletta stressed Wednesday that it doesn't take long for hypothermia and frostbite to set in, and said extra clothing is the best way to prepare if you have to trek out into the snow.

"Exposed skin could get frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, so you can prevent some of the danger with that by making sure to limit exposed skin by dressing in layers, wearing hats and gloves and covering as much of your face as possible," Carletta said.

Thursday afternoon through Friday night is expected to bring the most severe weather. That means potentially deadly conditions for those stranded outside with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.

Carletta said hypothermia signs to look out for include shivering, slurred speech and mumbling, a slower or weak pulse, a loss of concentration and drowsiness. If anyone displays those signs, Carletta said, the priority should be to get them warmed up as soon as possible.

"If it gets worse from there, then we're talking about 911, emergency room kind of a situation," he said.

He encouraged Minnesotans to check on elderly neighbors to make sure their building's heat is working and that they have enough supplies. People can also get hypothermia more easily depending on their age, body mass, body fat and overall health, according to the website WebMD.

For those watching out for frostbite, symptoms include burning, tingling, itching or cold sensations, and skin that appears white and frozen. In more serious cases, it can lead to decrease in sensation, and swelling and blood-filled blisters over white or yellowish skin. The skin could also appear blackened and dead.

Carletta's advice to longtime state residents who feel more hardened to the elements is to take necessary precautions and not assume they're more immune to the cold.

"Don't push yourself too far," Carletta said. "Regardless of how long you've been in a state, this is going to be some pretty dangerous weather. Just because you think you can handle it doesn't mean you actually are going to."

While blizzards are nothing new to Minnesota, the major storm and punishing wind chills are on the early side, coming just as the first official day of winter arrived.

"This is definitely colder than we're used to getting in December; we usually get a burst of cold like this at least once a winter, but we're usually talking more like late January into February," Carletta said.