Significant Severe Storm Threat Later Today

Severe Threat Saturday

"Thunderstorms will impact western MN tomorrow morning, & eastern MN/western WI during the afternoon. At least a few severe thunderstorms are likely with damaging wind the main threat, but large hail & a few tornadoes could be possible during the afternoon."

Severe Risk on Saturday

Here's the HRRR simulated radar through 7AM Sunday, which shows scattered showers and storms moving through the region. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The precipitation potential through the weekend shows pockets of heavy rainfall with some 0.50" to 1.00" tallies possible. After heavier rainfall potential on Saturday, things dry out on Sunday.

Weather Outlook on Saturday

The weather outlook for Saturday shows temps warming into the 70s and 80s across the region with some locations across the southern part of the state near 90F. Widely scattered showers and storms will push the state, some of which will be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Precipitation So Far This July

Here's how much rain has fallen across the region so far this July. Note that the Twin Cities has seen 0.88", which is tied for the 25th driest starts to any July on record. Duluth has seen more than 2.00" and several locations across southern Minnesota have seen more than 1" to 2" of rain so far this month.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to mostly dry weather over the last few weeks, parts of Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, are now under severe and moderate drought conditions.

Weather Outlook Saturday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Saturday shows temps warming to near 90F. There will be widely scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Saturday shows temperatures starting in the lower 70s and warming into the upper 80s to near 90F by the afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the morning/midday with lingering storms possible in the afternoon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows above average temperatures in the Twin Cities on Saturday. Readings will fall to near normal levels Sunday and into next week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows warm and stormy weather on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be cooler and drier before midweek showers move back in. Note that temps will fall into the lower 80s through the 2nd half of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temps will still be above average on Sunday, but will cool to more normal levels through the last week of July. Near 90F highs return during the early part of August.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the Central US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the Southwest and also the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Region.

Significant Severe Storm Threat Later Today

By Paul Douglas

Only in Minnesota can one be knee-deep in mud with dust blowing in your face. Weather changes in a hurry at this latitude. Years ago a wise weather-sage told me only Siberia has more swings in temperature and moisture than Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Which makes sense. The farther away you are from moderating influences of oceanwater, the greater the extremes.

So here we are in severe drought (Twin Cities and southern suburbs) with a good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms later today. We need the rain, but large hail, damaging winds and a few stray tornadoes? No thank you. Stay alert out there.

The European (ECMWF) model prints out .5 to 1" rainfall amounts by late tonight. I won't get my hopes up too much yet.

We cool off next week with some 70s and low 80s for highs, along with a welcome dip in dew point and humidity. Odds favor a few more waves of 90-degree heat later in September and October but (free) Canadian A/C next week sounds pretty good right now. We are due for some relief.

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Sticky, Severe PM T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. High: 88.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of storms, then clearing. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 67.

SUNDAY: Fresh air! Partly sunny, less humid. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 80.

MONDAY: Peeks of sun, less wind. Winds: W 3-8. Wake-up: 62. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Nighttime storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 67. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Free A/C. Clouds, few sprinkles. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 63. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Sunny and spectacular. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 59. High: 79.

This Day in Weather History

July 23rd

1987: The greatest deluge ever recorded begins in the Twin Cities, with 10 inches of rain in six hours at MSP airport.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 23rd

Average High: 84F (Record: 105F set in 1934)

Average Low: 66F (Record: 47F set in 1876)

Record Rainfall: 9.15" set in 1987

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 23rd

Sunrise: 5:49am

Sunset: 8:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 00 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 1 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 37 minutes

Moon Phase for July 23rd at Midnight

3.7 Days After Last Quarter

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Saturday

The weather outlook on Saturday shows well above average temperatures generally east of the Rockies. Parts of the Midwest will see strong to severe thunderstorm chances with locally heavy rainfall.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through the weekend shows strong to severe storms in place across the Midwest. There will also be areas of heavy rain in the Desert Southwest with some Monsoon storms.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found along and east of the Mississippi Valley. There will also be areas of heavy rain the Desert Southwest.

Climate Stories

"Weatherman Who Warned of Extreme Heat Recounts His Viral 'Don't Look Up' TV Moment"

"It was my duty" to warn of the dangers of extreme heat, meteorologist John Hammond says after his exchange with a skeptical GB News presenter went viral on Twitter. As an extreme heat wave broke records in the United Kingdom this past week, a video of a meteorologist has been making the rounds on social media as a news anchor told him to be "happy about the weather," in a scene that many users are comparing to one from the 2021 movie "Don't Look Up." The weatherman, John Hammond, warned GB News viewers in the days leading up to the heat wave that temperatures could be deadly for "hundreds, if not thousands" of Britons."

See more from Bloomberg HERE:

"While venture cools down around the world, climate startups are blazing hot"

"While the venture capital world slows, climate tech is bucking the trend as startups in the space continue to ink deals at a record pace. In the process, the sector is climbing the ranks. In the first quarter of this year, five climate tech deals made it into CB Insight's top 10 lists covering seed and venture capital rounds. In total, those five climate tech deals pulled in $1.4 billion in funding. By the second quarter, eight such startups made the lists, collectively drawing investments worth $2.5 billion. The trend is even stronger if you omit data from China, where the Communist Party's influence tends to distort the funding picture. Outside of China, climate tech's presence in CB Insight's top 10 lists jumped from two in Q1 to six in Q2, and investments rose from $635 million to $2.1 billion."

See more from Tech Crunch HERE:

"Hottest Places in the US Right Now"

"On July 10, 1913, a temperature of 134.1°F was recorded at the Furnace Creek Ranch in California's Death Valley — the world's highest air temperature on record. Furnace Creek has had temperatures above 129°F multiple times since then, most recently in August of 2020 and July of 2021. The summer heat waves of 2021 resulted in record high temperatures in other states as well, including Oregon at 119°F and Washington at 120°F. (Here are the warmest cities in America.) This summer is shaping up to be similar to last, with over 100 million people currently under heat warnings or advisories in 28 states. 24/7 Wall St. has determined the hottest places in the U.S. right now using weather station data from the weather information service ogimet.com. The service sources information from multiple websites, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Many stations call in their weather data daily. Not all stations are represented."

See more from 247 Wall St. HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX