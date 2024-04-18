Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Looking for a new couch or bookshelf? In White Bear Lake and White Bear Township, neighbors can shop each others' curbs on Trash to Treasure Day, Saturday, April 27.

On that day, White Bear Lake and township residents are encouraged to place items they no longer need on their curbs with a sign that clearly marks them "free."

Others are encouraged to pick up free items to take home, keeping the goods out of the waste stream.

Some items that aren't picked up can be disposed of on White Bear Lake's spring clean-up day.