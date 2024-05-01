Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two student track athletes from Forest Lake Area High School were struck by a car Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to a hospital, school officials say.

The students, both 15-year-old boys, were struck by a 2001 Cadillac DeVille as a group of runners crossed Hwy. 61 at the crosswalk on 202nd Street N., the State Patrol said in a report.

"Our hearts are with these students and their families," Forest Lake Superintendent Steve Massey said in an email to families.

The names of the students and their conditions were not released Tuesday night. The driver is an 84-year-old man from Lindström, the State Patrol said.