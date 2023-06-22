The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) says its new organics recycling facility in rural Scott County will be free of the foul odors that irritated people living near the current facility in Shakopee.

The expanded site for composting food scraps and waste is necessary as more metro-area cities offer organics recycling, state and tribal officials said. It will replace the tribe's current organics recycling site in Shakopee, which has no room to grow.

There's only one other large-scale composting site in the Twin Cities, located in Rosemount.

"Having them expand will make sure there's capacity for this growth we'd like to see," said Tim Farnan, supervisor of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's planning and assistance unit. "It's just a question of keeping up."

The tribe will break ground on the new 93-acre, $20 million site in Louisville Township next week. When it opens next summer, it will eventually accept three times the organic waste — 212,500 tons — annually as the Shakopee site, including both composted material and 40,000 tons of yard waste.

"While it might not look like much, in the world of composting, it's very advanced," said Steve Albrecht, the SMSC tribal operations administrator who is overseeing the project.

Workers will unload organics in an enclosed space and composting piles will need to be turned over only twice, compared to the five turnings now required. Composting will take 20 days, compared to the current cycle of 70 to 90 days. The changes mean very little odor, he said.

Workers will also be able to control the piles' temperature and air flow with the new system, he said.

And the $20 million project's site is zoned industrial and located farther away from homes than the Shakopee site. The closest residence is 1,500 feet away, he said.

The new facility, like the one in Shakopee, will produce wood mulch along with premixed soil blends and compost sold as a soil additive.

Counting on technology

State officials set a goal of having 75% of the state's garbage — including organics — recycled by 2030. Only about 45% of Minnesota's waste is currently recycled.

The MPCA's new solid waste draft plan for the next two decades calls for cities with over 5,000 people to provide curbside organics recycling, increasing demand for organics recycling facilities.

The project has received two of the three MPCA permits needed — a solid waste permit for organics and a storm water permit. The SMSC is working through the details of an air permit with the MPCA, Albrecht said.

The SMSC voluntarily completed an environmental assessment worksheet for the new site and the MPCA issued a "negative declaration," meaning it won't hurt the environment and an environmental impact statement isn't necessary.

The facility received $2.5 million from the federal government for a stormwater treatment system to filter PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals," Albrecht said. Hamburger wrappers, pizza boxes and other food containers are often lined with the chemicals, which can leach into the compost piles when it rains.

The Louisville Township Board of Supervisors, the Scott County planning commission and county board have given approval to the project.

Scott County Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke said the new facility is positive because "from a big-picture level, we all need to do better with recycling organics."

She's hopeful the new technology will help reduce smells, adding that most resident complaints in Shakopee came when the compost piles were turned over.

Brekke said she's also concerned about traffic, with so many trucks coming and going.

The tribe is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to create new turn and bypass lanes on Hwy. 41 at the entrance to the property, Albrecht said.

John Weckman, chair of the Louisville Township Board of Supervisors, said he "didn't think we had much choice" but to recommend approval, since it was clear the project was going to happen.

He's gotten some phone calls from residents voicing complaints, he said, and has his own concerns about traffic and odors, but thinks Louisville Township residents won't smell it because they're on a hill.

He said any odors will likely hit Chaska, Shakopee and possibly Carver instead.

"If the new technology works, it's a good deal," Weckman said. If it doesn't, he'll hear about it, he said.

Construction is slated to start next month, with a July 2024 opening planned.