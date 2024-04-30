Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 3-year-old boy was killed in a highway collision in southern Dakota County when the car he was riding in crossed the center line and struck a semitrailer truck, officials said Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Hampton Township on Hwy. 52 at 250th Street, the State Patrol said.

Maria de los Garcia Galindo, 28, of St. Paul, was driving her car north on Hwy. 52 and the semi was southbound when the car crossed into the truck's path, the patrol said.

De los Garcia Galindo suffered critical injuries, while the boy did not survive, according to the patrol. His identity has yet to be released.

The truck driver, Danilo Vukmanovic, 39, of St. Augustine, Fla., survived his injuries, the patrol said.