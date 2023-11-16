Officials on Thursday identified the two people killed earlier this week when their stopped vehicle on a Brooklyn Park highway was hit from behind by a pickup truck driver with a suspended license.

Scott C. Johnson, 51, and Sandra L. Johnson, 55, of Spring Lake Park, died in the fiery collision that occurred about 11:30 a.m. Monday on northbound Hwy. 169 near 109th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

James Johnson posted on an online fundraising page that he began to help with funeral expenses that his brother and sister-in-law died "while out doing what they do every Monday on Scott's day off, shopping. ... It makes no sense that they should be taken away from us by someone with ... no drivers license!"

Traffic was slowing to a stop near the 109th Avenue exit in both directions when 55-year-old Juan Jose Gonzalez, of Maple Grove, crashed into the back of the Johnsons' SUV, the State Patrol said. The SUV then hit another SUV in front.

The state Department of Public Safety said Gonzalez was driving while his license was suspended.

Gonzalez hit the SUV "at highway speeds," Police Inspector Elliot Faust said. The impact ignited a fire that sent thick, black smoke skyward. The Johnsons died at the scene, the patrol said.

Gonzalez was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital with noncritical injuries, according to the patrol. The driver of the other SUV, 78-year-old Judith M. Grace, of Andover, was not hurt.

The patrol continues investigating the crash. No charges have been filed.