Excessive Heat Returns Monday

One of the hottest days this year is likely on Monday here in the metro, with highs climbing into the upper 90s under lots of sunshine. There's the chance we could get even higher, thanks to our dry soils across the region as well as dewpoints that are sticky but not oppressive.

While our dewpoints won't be as oppressive as they were back on the 101F day on June 20th (when they reached 70F), it will still feel humid and sticky out as they will generally be in the mid-60s. That'll lead to feels like temperatures in the low 100s during the peak of the heat later in the afternoon hours.

It'll be a hot day across the state, with 80s and 90s for most locations - including along the North Shore. These highs are a good 10-15F degrees for most locations. A few passing showers and storms may be possible at times in northern Minnesota, and a few of those late in the day could be strong.

Highs will be within a few degrees of records for areas like the Twin Cities (101F set in 1940), Brainerd, and Hibbing.

A few storms, mainly across northern Minnesota, could be strong to severe Monday night. Hail and wind will be the main threats.

_______________________________________________

Hot, But Not As Hot Tuesday - Throw In A Severe Threat As Well

Another hot, but likely not as hot, day will await us on Tuesday here in the Twin Cities. High will once again soar into the 90s - likely making it to around 95F at MSP - under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We can't rule out a thunderstorm or two late in the day that could be strong to severe, but better chances of that will be up north.

We will see a touch more humidity on Tuesday than we will Monday, leading to high heat index values once again that could reach at least the mid to upper 90s.

The better storm chances to our north will be due to that heat bubble in place along with an area of low pressure moving across northern parts of the state. While we could get a late-day shower or storm to form farther south with the cold front moving through, chances don't look the greatest at this moment. 80s will be likely from the Brainerd Lakes northward (with 70s along the North Shore), while mainly 90s are expected south of that line.

If we can get storms to form Tuesday afternoon here across central and southern Minnesota - and that might be a BIG if - some of them will likely be strong to severe. Damaging winds would be the greatest concern from any strong to severe storms.

_______________________________________________

80s Wednesday But 90s Quickly Return

Behind that system, we'll see some slightly cooler air move in as we head into Wednesday... and by slightly cooler I mean highs in the mid to upper 80s. Enjoy that brief reprieve from the 90s, as they'll be back to end the week and head into the weekend. As mentioned above, we'll be within a few degrees of the record high on Monday.

_______________________________________________

Heaviest Rain To The North This Work Week

Five-day rain potential through 7 AM Friday. WeatherBell/WPC

The heaviest rain through the next five days will fall across portions of northern Minnesota into southern Canada, on the periphery of the heat bubble that'll be moving into the upper Midwest. In these areas, rainfall of at least an inch can be expected. Most of the rain you see down into the metro will actually be due to any storms that formed across the region Sunday afternoon - besides that rain chance on Tuesday if we get storms to form, we'll be mostly dry here in the metro. It looks like another storm chance could move in that includes the metro Friday night into Saturday.

Our somewhat minuscule rain potential here across the metro into southern Minnesota will not do much to help out the drought situation. Moderate drought is in place from the metro to around Mankato.

_______________________________________________

Extended Outlook Calls For "Very Warm"

By Paul Douglas

Everything is relative. Except your relatives. A TV meteorologist friend working in Phoenix told me he was banned from saying the word "hot". It scares the tourists, his news director warned. OK. "Tuesday, sunny and VERY WARM with a high of 105". Dry heat in the southwestern US is a different beast than heatwaves east of the Rockies, juiced by wet air flowing out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Keep an eye on the Heat Index this week, what it really feels like, factoring dew points near 70F. All that water in the air makes it easier to overheat.

Today is the 12th day of 90+ heat this summer season at MSP. In fact I expect mid-90s today and tomorrow, with a late afternoon heat index flirting with 100F. Jungle-hot. A few welcome T-storms may fire off Tuesday afternoon, again late Wednesday as a little relief trickles out of Canada. But 90s return by late week (along with a few swarms of storms to settle the dust).

I see no break from this "very warm" pattern through the first week of August. Find a cool lake ASAP.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Hot sunshine. Wake up 67. High 97. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Steamy with a PM T-storm chance. Wake up 77. High 95. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and less humid. Late thunder? Wake up 71. High 89. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and plenty-hot. Wake up 71. High 91. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, mostly-sweaty. Wake up 69. High 94. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some sun, opportunity for a T-storm. Wake up 73. High 92. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Damp start, then sticky sunshine. Wake up 72. High 91. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 18th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 10 minutes, and 36 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 46 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight?: July 24 (14 hours, 58 minutes, 52 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 6 AM?: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 8th (8:29 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 18th

2000: Fall apparel makes an early debut with a 60 degree high temperature at the Twin Cities, 54 at Brainerd and 52 at Cambridge.

1970: A tornado slices right through the center of Miltona.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a good chance of showers and storms is expected near and along a frontal boundary and associated areas of low pressures from the mid/lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast. Scattered storms will be possible across the northern tier of states, in the Southeast, and also in the Southwest.

Some of the heaviest rain over the next few days will fall in the mid-Mississippi Valley, where areas in and around St. Louis could see over three inches of rain. A widespread area of at least 1-3" is possible from the Ohio and Tenneessee Valleys into parts of New England.

_______________________________________________

Changes in Store for the Tropical Atlantic

More from Eye on the Tropics: "The summer vacation the Atlantic's taken for much of July has been a welcome sight, but there are signs the vacation may be coming to an end as we close out the month. The sinking, stable air that's dominated the tropical Atlantic in recent weeks will depart and the very hostile wind shear – well above average for the time of year – that's kept fledgling systems disorganized is forecast to weaken. These developments should provide a more conducive environment for tropical development across the Atlantic as we head into August, when tropical activity naturally begins to tick up."

New model shows Earth's deep mantle was drier from the start

More from Washington University in St. Louis: "Earth's mantle is the thick layer of silicate rock between Earth's crust and its molten core, making up about 84% of our planet's volume. The mantle is predominantly solid but, on geologic time scales, it behaves as a viscous fluid — as difficult to stir and mix as a pot of caramel. But, sticking with candy comparisons, maybe think more about malt balls and not gooey caramels. A new study from Washington University in St. Louis suggests that the deep part of the ancient mantle closest to the Earth's core started out substantially drier than the part of the mantle closest to the young planet's surface."

Amid climate change and conflict, more resilient food systems a must, report shows

More from the University of Colorado Boulder: "Increased demand for water will be the No. 1 threat to food security in the next 20 years, followed closely by heat waves, droughts, income inequality and political instability, according to a new CU Boulder-led study which calls for increased collaboration to build a more resilient global food supply. The report, published today in One Earth, comes as global hunger levels in 2021 surpassed the previous record set in 2020, and acute food insecurity in many countries could continue to worsen this year, according to the United Nations and The World Bank."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser