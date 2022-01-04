Sartell High School's principal resigned and will leave the district effective immediately, according to a message sent to Sartell-St. Stephen district families Monday.

Sascha Hansen became principal in the central Minnesota school district at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

A district spokesperson stated the district doesn't comment on employee resignations because they are private decisions. The letter sent to families stated "we will miss Sascha's leadership at Sartell High School and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

District leadership will begin an immediate search for an interim principal and will conduct a formal search for a new principal in late winter, the letter states.

Until an interim principal is named, Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover will move his office to the high school and work with assistant principals Jason Menth and Amanda Holstrom.

Prior to becoming principal, Hansen was an assistant principal at the high school for three years. She also taught physical education and health at the high school and middle school. She replaced Brenda Steve, who retired in 2020 after 32 years in the district.

The school district, just northwest of St. Cloud, has about 4,200 students.

The school board approved Hansen's resignation Monday upon the recommendation of Ridlehoover; the board did not receive a copy of Hansen's resignation letter, according to Krista Durrwachter, human resources director. The resignation was added to the agenda of the annual organizational meeting, which typically includes tasks such as setting meeting dates and board member salaries.