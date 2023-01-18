Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. CLOUD - A man was fatally shot in a southeast St. Cloud apartment Tuesday evening, according to Brett Mushatt, assistant St. Cloud police chief.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue SE. and found an adult man inside the apartment who had been shot. Responders attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

Authorities believe suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. The body of the deceased man will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301 or tricountycrimestoppers.org.