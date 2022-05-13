As Twin Cities companies find new ways of dealing with COVID challenges, History Theatre has canceled a week's worth of performances of its world premiere of "Runestone!"

Loading...

Both Thursday shows — a matinee and evening performance — were canceled because of "COVID cases within the artistic team." Gone, too, are the rest of the performances in what would have been the musical's second week: 7:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For information, visit historytheatre.com or call 651-292-4323. "Runestone!" is scheduled to close May 29.