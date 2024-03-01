FORT MYERS, FLA. – It doesn't matter whether it's the regular season or spring training, bases-loaded situations keep finding Royce Lewis and Mr. Grand Slam continues to live up to his name.

Lewis hammered a 425-foot grand slam in the third inning Friday in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Hammond Stadium, crushing an 88-mph pitch over the heart of the plate from minor leaguer Jordan DiValerio in a 3-0 count.

When Lewis walked into the clubhouse after he was substituted, one Twins staffer yelled to him, "That's all you do!"

"I think these guys are just like, 'What the heck, man. I don't know what's going on,' " Lewis said. "I said the same thing. I really don't. I just enjoy it. Take advantage of the opportunities when they come because they'll go away soon."

The Twins set up Lewis — who has five grand slams in 70 career games — with a single and two walks. Lewis had a 3-0 count in his first at-bat against Lucas Giolito but watched a strike down the middle. Third-base coach Tommy Watkins flashed a smile at Lewis, so Lewis figured he had a green light to swing the next time he was in a 3-0 count.

Is there a difference between regular season grand slams and spring training grand slams?

"Yeah, a little bit because I felt like I did that, and the day was over for me," said Lewis, laughing. "I felt like I was just good at that point, no matter what happened."

BOXSCORE: Twins 5, Boston 3

Edouard Julien provided two of the Twins' three hits on the afternoon, which included a leadoff homer to left field against Giolito.

Joe Ryan gave up three hits and two runs across two innings in his Grapefruit League debut. Louie Varland struck out four of the six batters he faced.