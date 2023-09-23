Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police in Roseville are investigating Saturday after an early-morning welfare check turned up three dead bodies.

The Roseville Police Department said in a news release that officers were sent to the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man whose throat was cut. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

As officers helped the man, they found three other men dead from what the news release described as "apparent knife and gunshot wounds."

Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping to investigate the incident, but Roseville police say there's no reason to believe there is further risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Roseville detectives at 651-792-7008, or send tips online here.